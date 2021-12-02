Sumrall named new Troy head football coach

The Troy Trojans have named their next head coach in former Trojan assistant John Sumrall. Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced the decision late Thursday night.

There will be a press conference to introduce Sumrall to Trojan Nation on Monday morning.

“We are excited to appoint Jon Sumrall to lead our Trojan football program,” Dr. Hawkins said. “Jon is a proven winner. He possesses the values, love of Troy and experience to lead our university to championship status.”

Sumrall takes over for former head coach Chip Lindsey who was fired in November. After a quick, but thorough search, Sumrall was chosen to be the team’s next head coach.

“Jon Sumrall exceeded all the criteria we had when searching for a new leader for our football program,” Jones said. “He is a proven winner and a dynamic recruiter that will continue to build upon our championship legacy. In Jon, we have a leader who is energetic, intense and brings a level of passion that is unmatched. He fully understands our championship expectations and has a comprehensive plan to take Troy Football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. We are thrilled to welcome Jon, Ginny, Sam, Sadie, Stella and Selah back to Troy, and I know our community is excited to welcome them with open arms. I have no doubt Jon Sumrall is the right man to lead us into a new era of Troy Football.”

Sumrall returns to Troy after recently being named co-defensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky. Sumrall returns to Troy where he spent three years and served as the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. He has been at Kentucky since 2018.

“Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family,” Sumrall said. “I am humbled and extremely grateful to Dr. Hawkins, Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can’t wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level.”

During his first tenure at Troy, Sumrall helped lead the Trojans to a pair of bowl victories a Sun Belt championship and a stunning victory over nationally ranked LSU.

This season, Sumrall and the Wildcat defense ranks 25th in the country. Sumrall, in addition to being co-defensive coordinator coached the inside linebackers.