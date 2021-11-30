Trojans host basketball doubleheader

Trojan Arena will play host to its second double header of the young season when both the men’s and women’s programs return to action following the thanksgiving break.

The Trojan women look to snap a two-game skid when they welcome in-state foe Samford beginning at 5:30 p.m. The men will follow shortly after against Rust College.

The Trojan women have dropped their last two contests, both against Power 5 schools in Missouri and Duke. The two losses have dropped the Trojans to 3-3 on the season.

The Trojans welcome in a Bulldogs team that is struggling at 1-5 this season with their only win coming against Montevallo in their second game of the season.

The Trojans have two players averaging double-doubles heading into Wednesday’s action. Felmas Koranga leads the Trojans with 14.5 points per game. She is one of two Trojans averaging double figures along with Amber Leggett, who comes into the contest averaging 13 points per game.

Andrea Cournoyer is the lone Bulldog to average double figures with 18.3 points per game.

The Trojan men struggled with nationally ranked Florida in a 84-45 loss on Sunday afternoon in Gainsville, Fla.

The Trojans fell to Florida coming off a 2-1 finish in the Paradise Classic last week. The Trojans are 4-3 overall this season.

Newcomer Duke Dean leads the Trojan scoring attack, averaging 12.9 points per game. Efe Odigie is also averaging double figures with 11.7 points per game.

The Bearcats are a NAIA school, competing in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Rust College is located in Holly Springs Mississippi.

The Bearcats are 6-6 overall. They are coming off a 90-58 loss to Talladega on Sunday.

The Bearcats are averaging 70 points per game, and their defense has allowed 69.8 points per game.

Both games on Wednesday can be seen on ESPN+.