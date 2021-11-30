Terry Wiley Anderson

Terry Wiley Anderson went home to be with his Lord on November 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

Terry was born August 1, 1958, in Troy, Alabama where he lived most of his life having spent some time in Las Vegas, NV and Dothan, AL. Terry’s working life was in or around all aspects of heavy equipment including managing, selling, and even operating. Terry will be most remembered for his quick wit and contagious laugh. His relationships with family and friends are what he held most dear and loved participating in his children’s activities, cooking for his community, and telling tall tales.

He was preceded in death by his father Homer A. Anderson and is survived by his mother Mary Lou Anderson; his son Justin Anderson (Ace) (Las Vegas) his daughters: Tera Anderson (Las Vegas)Haley Anderson (Dothan), Hilary A. Baily (Bryant) (Wichita, KA), Mari Logan A. Lipscomb (Tyler) (Headland), Megan Anderson (Auburn), Tiffany Anderson , Torrie Anderson , Jodi Anderson (Dothan) and grandchildren Ellie and James Bailey; his sister Connie A. Webb (Duane) and many other beloved relatives.

Services will be held at Dillard Funeral Home on Friday, December 3, 2021, with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and the funeral at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held immediately afterwards at Greenhills Memorial Gardens.