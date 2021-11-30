Christmas parades a Pike County tradition

From last to first……

“That’s just the way the calendar falls this year,” said Goshen Mayor Darren Jordan. “Goshen’s Christmas Parade is traditionally on the first Friday of the month, so we are usually the last of the Pike County Christmas parades. But, this year, the first Friday comes first.”

So, at 6 p.m. Friday, Goshen’s 2021 Christmas Parade will be the first of the county’s Christmas parades.

Everyone is invited to join the fun of the Goshen Christmas Parade with an entry or to cheer those in the parade.

“There’s no theme for the Goshen Christmas Parade and lights are encouraged but not required” Jordan said. “We invite everyone who wants to be in the parade – individuals, clubs, organizations — to line up at the Goshen High School gym at 5:30. Friday. You don’t have to enter the parade, just come and get in line.”

Jordan said the 2021 Goshen Christmas Parade will travel from the school through the downtown area.

Immediately following the parade, the Mo-Jo-Hand Band will kick off the festivities in the Goshen Annex.

“The band is Michael “Catfish” Rhodes’ band and they play everything from country to ’80s ands’90s music to rock,” Jordan said. “They’ll have something for everybody.

“We’ll have hotdogs, hamburgers, camp stew, fries and drinks in the Annex and two bouncy houses for the kids to enjoy while the adults enjoy the music and the fellowship.”

Jordan said it’s been a rough year and everybody seems to be ready to get life back as close to normal as possible.

“We’re ready to be back together and we’re looking for fun and entertaining things for families to do,” Jordan said. “So, everyone is invited to Goshen on Friday night for a night for fun and fellowship.”

All proceeds from the events of the Goshen Christmas Parade will benefit the Goshen Baptist Church Youth Group.

On Monday night, December 6, the City of Troy will usher in the Christmas season with its annual downtown Christmas parade at 7 p.m.

Willie B. Williams, Troy Tourism & Public Relations assistant, said Troy’s 2021 Christmas Parade is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best.

“We already have 90 entries and will accept entries until the day of the parade by calling 670-2285. Entry forms are available at Troy City Hall and on the city’s website,” Williams said. “The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Christmas Angels” and will show appreciation to and honor for all those who have been essential during COVID-19.

Prior to Troy’s Christmas Parade, there will be entertainment on the square featuring local talent.

On Tuesday night, Brundidge will welcome the Christmas season with the lighting of the string street lights that have been a part of the city’s Christmas scene for more than 50 years. Bands will play and Christmas will come to town.

Brian McDaniels, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Business Association, said the Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. and everyone is invited to either parade or line Main Street and welcome Christmas.

“We have a fun parade planned with bands playing, children dancing and horns blowing as Christmas comes to town,” McDaniels said. “There will be the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and a few surprises along the way.”

Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the Christmas parade around the county and welcome the season to Pike County.