Trojans focusing on securing spot in bowl game

The Troy Trojans will play their final regular season game under a new head coach, but the goal remains the same, make it to a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Defensive Coordinator Brandon Hall replaces Chip Lindsey, who was in this third year as head coach. The Trojans were addressed by Lindsey, Director of Athletics Brent Jones and Hall on Sunday.

“On a personal level, I hate it for coach Lindsey,” Troy senior Dylan Bradshaw said. “I had a good personal relationship with him. I wish him nothing but the best. When you have a personal relationship with someone you hate to see that happen. I think everyone kind of felt that way.”

The Trojans are one win from bowl eligibility. They will take on Georgia State in Atlanta with a new head coach on the sideline.

“We are shifting gears now,” Bradshaw said. “We are in a one game season right now. If we win we are in a bowl game. As a senior, it’s my last chance. So, that’s where all my focus is right now. That’s the locker rooms’ vibe right now. We are going to get after it and do our best to get a win.”

Bradshaw is one of the leaders on the team. According to Bradshaw, his job to is to keep reminding the players to remain focused.

“It’s really hard to not be distracted,” Bradshaw said. “We are not done with our job yet. As a leader, my job is to refocus these guys and get them ready to go. Make this last week fun.

“As long as I can keep these guys locked in and focused on the fact that playing the game for what it is, is what it’s all about. That’s my job.”