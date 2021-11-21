Troy Announces Change in Leadership of the Football Program

Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Sunday that the University is making a change in leadership for the football program and parting ways with head coach Chip Lindsey.

Lindsey had an overall record of 15-19 during his three seasons at Troy. Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Jones said. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”

“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach. Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support.”

Troy’s first media availability will come Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at its regularly scheduled press conference. Troy travels to Georgia State on Saturday in search of its sixth win and bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.