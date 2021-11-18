Trojans have little trouble with the Jaguars

The Charles Henderson Trojans swept the Barbour County Jaguars on Thursday night in Troy.

The Varsity girls knocked off the Jaguars 60-29 before the varsity boys finished the night with a convincing 81-25 win over the Jaguars.

The Lady Trojans improve to 2-0 in the win.

The Trojan defense held the Jaguars to 11 points and went into halftime with a commanding 42-11 lead.

The Trojans had six different players score in the win. KK Hobdy led the Trojans with 19 points, Madison Ousley finished with 15 points, Raven Williams finished with nine points, Mileah Ward had eight points, Takeiya Brockton had seven points and Iyanna McLendon had one point.

The varsity boys had 11 different players score the basketball. Tay Knox led the way with 14 points. He was one of three players to finish in double figures joining Ja’Carion Burney (13) and Jywon Boyd (12).

Noah Prestwood and Tyler Carlton had nine points, Akeives Shorts had seven points and Cody Youngblood had six points.

The JV Trojans won their game 40-14. Braden Prestwood led the team with 11 points.