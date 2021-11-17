Bradshaw, Smith ready for senior day’s curtain call

The Troy Trojans will play their final home game of the 2021 football season and for two seniors it will be the final time they play in the stadium and in front of the fans they have admired for years.

The Trojans will celebrate senior day when they take on Appalachian State at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Offensive lineman Dylan Bradshaw and running back B.J. Smith will be two of 10 seniors that will be honored prior to kickoff on Saturday.

“It’s our last home game and we are going to honor our seniors,” head coach Chip Lindsey said. “We get a chance to honor those guys in their last game in the Vet. We are still fighting for bowl eligibility, trying to send these guys out the right way.”

Two seniors that will be honored on Saturday will be Bradshaw and Smith. The two senior leaders have combined to play in 107 games for the Trojans.

“Those guys are pure leaders,” Lindsey said. “They are two guys that have been here for a long time. Local guys from this area and Troy means a lot to them. B.J. going through some injuries, as well as Dylan, they always found ways to come back. I think it says a lot about each of those kids. Their leadership and obviously their play on the field also will be missed.”

Bradshaw came to Troy in 2016. Now in 2021, Bradshaw credits the university for turning him into the man he is today.

“It means a lot to me,” Bradshaw said. “I came here in 2016 a young kid and unseasoned. Troy has molded me into the man I am today. I can’t say enough words about what this place has done for me. My best experiences in my life so far have come right here. I have been blessed to be able to play six years. Not many people can say that. The only blessing I can take from COVID is the fact that I got the sixth year. I wouldn’t change a thing for the world.”

Smith came to Troy alongside Bradshaw in 2016. He admits Saturday could be bitter sweet.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment for sure,” Smith said. “Me and Dylan have been here for six years. It will definitely be emotional, but it will be a lot better if we can top it off with a win.”

In his six years with the Trojans, Bradshaw has seen many friends honored prior to the final home game of the season. Watching some of his teammates and friends on senior day, Bradshaw has thought about what it would feel like when he hears his name announced prior to kickoff.

“I have seen my best friends that I came in with leave on their senior days,” Bradshaw said. “I don’t think it really hits you until it’s your opportunity. I’ve played countless games and dressed out in countless games and went after it. This being my last time in the Vet, there is definitely a lot of emotions.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity. My mom is sad and emotional about it. She doesn’t want to see this chapter of my life go, but I’m thankful for everything I was able to accomplish here. The people who I have met and the relationships that I have created, that is what’s going to last a lifetime.”

Kickoff between Troy and Appalachian State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.