Mary Elizabeth Wilson Bryant, age 91, a lifelong resident of the Springfield Community, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. A memorial service to celebrate “Ms Elizabeth” will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church in Brundidge, AL, with Rev. Ken Baggett and Rev. Don Ash officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Springfield Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Albert Bryant; son, James Albert Bryant; parents, Pike and Ina Wilson, and brother, Simuel Wilson.

She is survived by a daughter, Irene (Johnny) Bryant; three granddaughters: Beth (Jonathan) Steed, Misty (Derick) Holtz, and Haley (Ray) Boswell; a grandson, Randy (Natalie) Bryant; three great-granddaughters: Anna (Chase) Connell, Ella Roberson, and Lucy Bryant; five great-grandsons: Hunter (Maggie) Steed, Jackson Rose, Caden Holtz, John Clarke Bryant, and James Boswell; great-great-granddaughter, Karleigh Beth Connell; great-great-grandson, Witt Steed; step-grandson, Shaun Williamson; brother, Jerry (Betty) Wilson; sister-in-law, Julia Wilson, and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Elizabeth was an avid reader and loved to work crossword puzzles. She loved her family and was happiest when she was cooking for them. If you ever ate her chocolate cake, you always wanted another piece; however, her fried corn bread and homemade biscuits were her specialties.

Elizabeth was affectionately called Granny by all her family, and she loved it. She loved a good joke and always wanted to share it with you. The children at church (old and young alike) looked forward to the bubblegum she always shared with them. She loved teaching Bible school and taught even well into her 80s. She worked at the shirt factory in Brundidge until she came home to assist her husband, Albert, with the welding shop. She loved talking with the farmers that came to the shop for farm machinery repairs.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Steed, Randy Bryant, Derick Holtz, Hunter Steed, Chase Connell, Jackson Rose. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Boswell, Caden Holtz, John Clarke Bryant, and Shaun Williamson.

