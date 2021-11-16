Bennett C. Campbell

Published 10:22 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Mike Hensley

Bennett C. Campbell of Goshen, AL passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Troy Health and Rehab. He was 64. Skeen Funeral Home will be assisting the Campbell family with a simple cremation. He was born July 12, 1957 to the late Bennett Campbell and Bonnie V. Knight Campbell. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Reeves. He worked with the State of Alabama grading peanuts. He owned and operated a mechanic shop after retiring from the state. He is survived by his sons, Ben Campbell (Becky), Brundidge, Benji Campbell (Chrystal) Perdue, AL, and Bruce Campbell (Lauren), Troy; grandchildren, Chelsey Campbell, Brundidge, Terri Scott, Perdue, Arianna Campbell, Perdue, Abbigail Campbell, Madison  Campbell, Isabella Campbell and Hudson  Campbell, all of Troy; siblings, Frances Reeves, Springhill, special sister, Louise “Lucy” Renfroe (Bobby), Springhill, and Beverly Griffin (Dallas), FL, John “Buck” Campbell (Dianne), Troy, William Campbell, Springhill, Larry Campbell (Angie), Eufaula, Oscar Campbell, Donnie Campbell (Sheila), and Michael Campbell all of Brundidge; His special love was his grandchildren who he loved very much.  The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.

