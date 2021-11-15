Pfizer vaccine approved for children 5-11

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which is now available in locations throughout the state, including chain pharmacies and county health departments. Alabama expects to have an adequate vaccine supply to meet demand, and more vaccine will be arriving each day as orders are filled.

The vaccine for children is a smaller dose and is given as a 2-dose series, three weeks apart. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine product that has current authorization for COVID-19 vaccine to this age group.

While young children often have milder illness than adults, COVID-19 outbreaks in children are common. In the past four weeks, 4.5 percent of COVID-19 cases have been in children up to 4 years old, 8.1 percent have been in ages 5-11, and 6.2 percent have been in adolescents 12-17 years of age. At times during this past summer and fall, as many as 55 children were hospitalized at any given time. During that same time period, up to 9 children were receiving ventilatory support.

Children can be efficient spreaders of SARS-CoV-2. The more children and adults who are vaccinated against the virus, the better protection is for everyone, especially those at high risk of severe disease. In addition, it is important for children to stay healthy so they can remain in school.

