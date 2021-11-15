Lady Trojans secure win over Carroll

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans outscored Carroll 26-19 in the second half before knocking off the Eagles 56-41 on Friday night in Troy.

The Trojans had two players finish in double figures led by KK Hobdy, who finished with a team-high 15 points.

Madison Ousley finished with 12 points, Raven Williams had eight points, TaKeiya Brockton had seven, Mileah Ward had six, Iyanna McLendon had five and Madison Allen had two.

Williams had four early points for the Trojans and Charles Henderson led 11-10 heading into the second quarter.

Ousley scored eight of her 12 points in the second quarter. The Trojans outscored the Eagles 18-12 in the quarter and went into halftime leading 29-22.

The difference in the game occurred in the third quarter when the Trojans outscored the Eagles 13-2 and went into the fourth holding a 42-24 lead.

The Trojans were outscored in the fourth quarter, but was able to hold on to a 15-point advantage to secure the win.

The Lady Trojans will be back in action on Thursday when they host Barbour County.