1 killed, 5 shot on U.S. 231

The Troy Police Department continues to investigate an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead and five others hospitalized.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, Zacharias Devonta McClendon, 27, of Clio, died at the scene of the shooting, the Z-Tech convenience store located in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 231 South.

Barr said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Barr said when officers arrived on scene, three victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. Barr said officers began to render assistance to the victims until medics from the Troy Fire Department arrived. Barr said McClendon died from his wounds and the two other victims were transported to a Montgomery hospital by Haynes Ambulance Service.

Barr said while on scene, officers learned three other victims had been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. Barr said their injuries were non-life threatening and two of the three have been released from the hospital.

Barr said the Troy Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting. He said, at this time, it appears the people involved in the shooting were not residents of Troy nor students at Troy University.

The Troy Police Department request that anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or contact the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

The Troy Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, The Pike County Coroner’s Office, The Alabama Department of Forensic Science, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.