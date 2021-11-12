John B. Hunt, age 82, a longtime resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor John Milton and Brother Ray W. Floyd officiating and John T. Hunt serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Lee Hunt, John Hunt, Jason Hunt, Shannon Hughes, Ronnie Baldwin, and Eddie Segars serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Trent Hughes and Gage Hunt. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

John was a retired member of KW Plastics and a United States National Guard Veteran. John had a deep appreciation for God’s creation and enjoyed gardening. He attended God’s Way Baptist Church.

Mr. Hunt is survived by his wife of 25 years, Christine Hunt; children, Lee M. Hunt (Penny), John T. Hunt (Kimberly), Jason Hunt (Rebecca), Suzanne Hughes (Shannon), Eddie Segars (JoAnn), and Debbie Baldwin (Ronnie); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children, Betty P. Hunt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Sallie Hunt; and brothers, Lee M. Hunt and Gene D. Hunt.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice for their compassionate care through his final days. In addition to flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Feed the Children (PO Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101 or feedthechildren.com). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hunt family.