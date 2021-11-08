CSX Executive Train passes through Troy
CSX Transportation’s Executive Train passed through Troy this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Several dozen people turned out to watch the train pass by Troy City Hall. According to Railfan and Railroad Magazine, CSX repainted one of its executive fleet F40PH locomotives into a blue and gray
Baltimore & Ohio-inspired livery.
