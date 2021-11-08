November 8, 2021

A CSX engine pulling the transportation's executive cars passed through Troy on Monday afternoon.

CSX Executive Train passes through Troy

CSX Transportation’s Executive Train passed through Troy this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Several dozen people turned out to watch the train pass by Troy City Hall. According to Railfan and Railroad Magazine, CSX repainted one of its executive fleet F40PH locomotives into a blue and gray

A CSX locomotive pulling executive cars passes below the elm Street overpass on Monday.

Baltimore & Ohio-inspired livery.

 

 

