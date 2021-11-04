Veterans Day concert Nov. 10

Troy University and the John M. Long School of Music will host the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Band in a special Veterans’ Day concert at 7 p.m. November 10 at the Claudia Crosby Theater.

The concert “The Greatest Generation,” is free and open to the public.

The Jazz Ambassadors is one of the finest bands in the world today. The Jazz Ambassadors of Washington DC tours thousands of miles each year to promote patriotism and goodwill for the U.S. Army.

The band has appeared in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and throughout Europe.

Wherever the Jazz Ambassadors of the United States Army Band travels, they proudly carry the message of patriotism and goodwill to audiences worldwide.

Everyone is invited to this special Veterans Day concert. It is a time to remember and honor those who have sacrificed to preserve the freedoms that Americans enjoy today.