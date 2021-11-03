Farm City banquet planned

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce Farm-City Committee met Monday to finalize plans for the committee’s Farm-City Week Banquet on Thursday, November 18 at Cattlemen Park.

Chamber President Dana Sanders said sponsorships for the banquet remain available. For information about the sponsorships, call the Chamber office at 566-2294. Individual Farm City Banquet tickets are available by calling the Pike County Chamber office and may also be purchased at the door.

“The Pike County Extension Office is hosting Farm Day for local schools on November 16 at Cattlemen Park,” Sanders said. “The Touch a Tractor opportunity will be available at local elementary schools during Farm City Week.”

Deborah Huggins-Davis is chairing the project to provide agriculture related books to local libraries and is also coordinating the Farm City Tour, which is an event of Farm City Week.

The 2021 Farm-City Job Swap will be between Stephanie Baker, KW Plastics, and local farmer Holston Motes.

Sanders thanked Bobby and Pauline Catrett for their work on the float for the Peanut Butter Festival Parade in Brundidge on Saturday and for the Farm City booth at the Pike County Fair in October 2-6.