Mr. Elmer R. Carnley, age 69, of Troy, AL, peacefully departed this life Friday, October 29, 2021, after a long battle with cancer, at the home of his daughter. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Andy Marler and Rev. Jimmy Eddins officiating. Interment will follow in Jack Assembly of God Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Mr. Carnley earned a technical degree from MacArthur, and worked skillfully with his hands. Mr. Carnley retired as an aircraft mechanic, but had many trades, as he was very skilled, and known to “fix anything.” Mr. Carnley lived daily to make Heaven his home, and often said he was, “ready to go home.” Throughout his life, Mr. Carnley served God, Country, family, friends, and even strangers. He not only talked about Christ and The Bible, he lived it. He was a devoted husband, father, and servant of Christ. Always willing to lend a helping hand, never wanting anything in return. Mr. Carnley loved his family, and taught lessons few are privileged to learn.

Mr. Carnley is preceded in death by his loving wife of almost fifty years, Shirley F. Best Carnley, and his parents, William A. & Ida L. Williams Carnley.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Shane Vaughn of Andalusia; sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Amber Carnley of New Hope, and Josh and Nicole Carnley of Zion Chapel; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Carnley) and Taylor Lord of New Hope, Whitney (Vaughn) and Zack Turvin of Andalusia, Kaylee and Lindsey Vaughn of Andalusia, Ellisyn and Emma Carnley of Zion Chapel; great-grandchild, Adalyn Lord of New Hope; sister and brother-in-law, Carrie M. Carnley and Gus Grant, Jr. of Troy; nephews, Brandon and B. J. Grant of Troy.

“Though a huge void is left, Daddy made it home.