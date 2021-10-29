Patriots conclude regular season with win over Monroe

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots closed out the regular season in fine fashion with a 62-6 win over Monroe Academy on Friday night in Troy.

The Patriots finish the regular season 9-1 and they are winners of nine-straight games heading to next week’s playoff game.

The Patriots scored 35 first half points, and 27 more points in the second half to cruise to a 56-point win.

The Patriots wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. They took their opening possession 79 yards in two plays, ending with a 14-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cason Eubanks.

After stopping the Volunteers on their opening drive, Ian Foster looked to have returned the punt for a touchdown, but a flag gave the Patriots possession on their 19.

Zakevin Pennington rumbled his way for a 68-yard run, setting the Patriots up inside the Volunteer 15 yard line.

Pennington finished the job he started with a 13-yard touchdown run putting the Patriots up 14-0 late in the opening quarter.

Eubanks scored his second touchdown of the half when he concluded Pike’s first possession of the second quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run, putting the Patriots up 21-0.

The Patriot defense joined in on the fun during the Volunteers next drive. Landon Johnson scooped up a Volunteer fumble, giving the Patriots possession on their own 38.

Four plays later Foster got his touchdown when he caught a Eubanks pass and ran it in for a 37-yard score.

The Patriots scored their final touchdown of the half on a Eubanks 53-yard touchdown run, bringing the score to 35-0.

Kam Baker finished off the first possession of the second half with a six-yard touchdown run and the Patriots led 42-0 early in the second half.

Markelis Hobdy had a 51-yard touchdown run, Aaron Greenwood had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Diwonne Williams closed the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run.

In all, the Patriots finished with 472 total yards off offense, 342 of which came on the ground. Eubanks led the team with 115 rushing yards and he finished with three touchdowns. Eubanks completed six of his nine passes for 93 yards. Foster finished the game with one catch for 37 yards.

The Patriots will begin play in the AISA State Playoffs next week when they host Clarke Prep beginning at 7 p.m.