Trojans travel to play Brantley

The Charles Henderson Trojans travel to take on the undefeated Brantley Bulldogs in the season finale on Friday night.

The Trojans enter their final game of the season with a 2-7 record after they defeated Headland 42-21 in the region finale last Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans will look to close their season out on a high note when they try to win their third game in the last four weeks.

After averaging 12 points during their first six games this season, the Trojan offense has come alive in the second half of the season. In the last three games the Trojans are averaging 34 points per game.

The Brantley Bulldogs enter their regular season finale 8-0 on the season. The Bulldog offense has not scored less than 34 points per game this season. They are averaging 45 points per game, while their defense has allowed just nine points per game. The Bulldog defense has forced three shutouts this season.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular season game since Sept. 27, 2019, against Luverne.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.