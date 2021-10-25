Troy returns from bye week to take on Coastal Carolina

The Troy Trojans return from their bye week to take on Sun Belt Conference foe Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

The Trojans will travel to South Carolina to take on a Chanticleer team coming off their first loss of the season against Appalachian State last week.

The Trojans are 4-3 on the season and have won two-straight games, coming off two consecutive losses.

The Trojans defeated Texas State two Saturdays ago, 31-28.

The Trojans come into Thursday’s contest in a four-way tie for first place in the East Division, along with Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Georgia State.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools on Thursday. The series is tied at two heading into this week’s game.

The Trojans fell to the Chanticleers in the final moments of last season’s game at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 42-38. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN 2.