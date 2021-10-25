Regular season comes to a close on Friday night

The 2021 high school football regular season comes to a close on Friday evening.

Four local teams will be in action, closing out their regular season. The Goshen Eagles finished their season last week against Catholic-Montgomery.

The 2021 AISA Class 3A Region 1 champion Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will close out the regular season at home against Monroe Academy. Charles Henderson will travel to play Brantley, Pike County will travel to take on Abbeville and Zion Chapel will travel to play Pleasant Home.

The Patriots claimed the region championship with a 49-13 win over Glenwood last week. The Patriots enter the season finale riding an eight-game winning streak and are 8-1 on the season.

The Patriots will close out their regular season against a Monroe Academy team that is 3-6 on the season and just missed making the playoffs. The Volunteers snapped a 13-year streak of making the playoffs. The Volunteers finished 2-3 in Region 1 play. They enter the finale on a two-game losing streak. They fell to Tuscaloosa Academy 42-0 last week.

The Patriots defeated the Volunteers last season 45-7.

Charles Henderson picked up their second win of the season last Friday night when they defeated Headland 42-21 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Charles Henderson Trojans enter the finale 2-7 on the season. They finished region play with a 2-4 record. The Trojans scored a season-high 42 points in the win. Jywon Boyd finished with four touchdowns, including two receiving touchdowns. He also had a punt return and an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Trojans take on a Brantley team gearing up for the playoffs. Entering the final game of the season, the Bulldogs are 8-0. They are outscoring opponents 322-68 this season. They are coming off a 54-24 win over Florala last Friday night.

The two teams were scheduled to play last season, but the Trojans were forced to forfeit the contest.

Pike County will close out the regular season in search of their only win this season. They come into the contest 0-8.

They take on an Abbeville team that went to the Class 2A State Championship game last season. This season, the Yellow Jackets are 1-7. Their lone win came against Zion Chapel in their second game of the season. They have since lost six games in a row.

The Zion Chapel Rebels close out their season against Pleasant Home. The Rebels, like the Bulldogs, are looking for their first win of the season. They take on an Eagle team that is 1-8 this season. They defeated Georgiana in five overtimes earlier this season.