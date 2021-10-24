Troy PD respond to shooting

On Saturday October 23th at approximately 1:37am, the Troy Police Department responded to a local business Goldmine Entertainment located in the 200 Block of US 231 North on the report of a man shot. Officers arrived onthe scene to discover that the victim had been transported to Troy Regional Medical Center on a personal vehicle.

Officers began to establish a crime sceneand detectives responded. Officers responded to Troy Regional Medical Center to make contact with the victim and while on the scene, the victim succumbed to his

injuries. The victim was identified as 33 year old Andre Lydell Thompson of

Highland Home.

The Troy Police Department would ask for anyone with any information pertaining to this crime to please call 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department with the

assistance of the Pike County Coroner’s Officer and the Alabama Department of

Forensic Science.

More information will be released as it becomes available.