Pike Medical Foundation recognized by TRMC

The Pike Medical Foundation was recently recognized for their generosity and support of the Troy Regional Women’s Diagnostic Center (WDC) with the unveiling of a plaque in their honor.

In their continued support of cancer prevention and care here at home, the Foundation’s contribution helped purchase the 3-D state of the art mammography equipment for the WDC.

Since 2013, the Pike Medical Foundation has raised $400,000. Steve Garrott, Chairman of the Foundation, thanked the many contributors who have made this fund raising effort a tremendous success.

Garrott added the $80,000 donation to Troy Regional in 2021 was the result of the virtual balloon launch held in May. He thanked the Foundation Board for their hard work and dedication to this project.

The Women’s Diagnostic Center is located at 1001 S. Franklin Drive. Rick Smith, TRMC CEO, pointed out the new 3-D Pristina Mammography equipment is the same system used in Montgomery and Dothan, but is now available right here in Troy.