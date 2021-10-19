Debra Lynn Nichols Stewart

Deborah Lynn Nichols Stewart, 69, passed away on October 6, 2021. Deborah was born on September 13, 1952 to Chadrick and Sarah Nichols.

Deborah was born and raised in Troy, Alabama with her family on 317 Botts Avenue. She graduated from Charles Henderson High School. Deborah retired after working as an office manager at Jack Lee Buick and Hill Kelly Dodge in Pensacola, FL.

Lynn loved sailing and was a certified diver. Her happy place was at the beach. She loved her husband and family fiercely. She will be missed dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Chadrick and Daphne Nichols; brother, Buff Nichols and nephew, Ryan Nichols.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 32 years, Mike Stewart; son, Ben (Becky) Hutson; stepdaughter, Michelle; grandchildren, Courtney, Corey and Kay-la; sister, Helen (Doug) Knight; brothers, Don (Sonja), Jeff, and Greg (Arlene); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Lynn will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola. The service will begin at 10:00 a.m.