Patriots have reason to celebrate after win

The Pike Patriots had reason to celebrate homecoming with a 47-7 win over Valiant Cross Academy on Friday night.

The win extends the Patriots’ winning streak to seven games and they are now 7-1 on the year.

After being held scoreless on their opening drive, the Patriots went into the locker room at halftime holding a 27-0 lead.

Following a Warrior three and out, the Patriots embarked on a seven play 83 yard drive ending with a 22-yard touchdown catch by Mario Davenport from quarterback Cason Eubanks, putting the Patriots up 7-0.

After their second consecutive three and out the Warriors were forced to punt from near their own goal line. The Warrior punter barely got the punt off and the football traveled to the 12 yard line where Patriot Robert Williams was waiting. Williams scampered into the end zone for the score. With 1:39 remaining in the opening quarter, the Patriots led 14-0.

Two possessions later Eubanks had a long run of his own when he took off and ran for a 67-yard score, putting the Patriots up 20-0 after a failed extra point.

Pennington scored the final touchdown of the half on a two-yard touchdown run.

The Patriots had second half touchdowns on a 75-yard punt return by Ian Foster and two rushing touchdowns by Baker.

The Patriots finished with 461 total yards of offense, 409 of which came on the ground. Eubanks rushed for 180 yards on 11 carries and had one rushing touchdown. Eubanks completed two of his 10 passes for 52 yards. Davenport led the way with two catches for 52 yards to go along with his one touchdown.

Baker led the defense with seven tackles, Foster and Frankie Jeffcoat had six tackles and Davis Kilcrese had five.

The Patriots close out region play next week when they travel to take on the Glenwood Gators in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.