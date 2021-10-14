Bulldogs host Childersburg

The Pike County Bulldogs look to jump into the win column when they take on Childersburg on Friday night in Brundidge.

The Bulldogs enter their final home game of the season with a 0-6 overall record and a 0-5 record in region play.

The Bulldogs fell to the Eagles last week on homecoming, 15-13. Pike County’s Kentavious Thomas led the Bulldog offense with 18 carries for 159 yards.

Pike County has been outscored by their opponents 239-37 this season. Their 13 points scored last week was a season high.

Childersburg is coming off a 44-0 loss to Catholic last Friday night and are 2-5 on the year.

The Tigers are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to postseason play. They are 3-5 in region play and 2-5 overall.

The Tigers are averaging 18 points per game, while their defense has allowed 31 points.

This will be the second ever meeting between the two schools. Pike County defeated the Tigers last season 43-7.