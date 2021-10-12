“The Art of the Story: A Year Through a Troy Lens” is currently on display at the International Arts Center on the Troy University campus.

The exhibit is part of the Hall School of Journalism’s 50th anniversary celebration. The exhibit opened Aug. 9 and was scheduled to run through Nov. 9, but has been extended through Nov. 19.

“The exhibit features art and stories from students in the Hall School of Journalism,” Carrie Jaxon, IAC curator and director said. “The exhibit gives students a chance to show people what they have been doing. Obviously, journalism is a lot different than fine art. But, this exhibit shows that there are ways to tell stories through photos, video and commentary. It’s important to recognize the arts in all its forms.

‘The exhibit touches on social justice, COVID and living in the new normal and the international aspects of fostering connections.”

Kaylee Weatherford, a senior journalism major from Uriah, was assigned to photograph a speed dating event during the pandemic.

She said as a growing photographer, the coronavirus and pandemic protocols made assignments challenging.

“It was really had to adjust to the masks,” Weatherford said. “It was very difficult to try and capture the emotion of the event when you can’t see people’s faces.”

