Eagles win area championship

The Goshen Eagles volleyball team took home an area championship in Goshen on Tuesday night.

The Eagles picked up a pair of wins on their way to an area championship. The Eagles defeated Pike County 25-15, 25-20 and 25-19.

The Eagles then played Opp after the Bobcats defeated New Brockton. The Eagles defeated Opp by scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 26-24.

Tori Keller finished the match with four aces, 34 assists, six kills and 12 digs. Ella Tatum had four aces, nine kills and 10 digs. Kaci Wilkes had eight aces, 14 kills and 32 digs. Jaci Rushing had six aces and 15 digs, Emily Hussey had four aces and 27 digs and Mikala Mallard finished with 13 kills and one block.