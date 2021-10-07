Late September Police Reports

Arrests

Sept. 18

A minor was charged with rape.

Sept. 19

Christable Eugene Seymore, 49, was charged with harassment.

Mary Nikitaantoinette Ransom, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Richard Ugochunkwu Jibunor, 22, was charged with domestic violence.

Sept. 20

Theopolis Duan Williams, 42, was charged with third-degree assault.

Anthony Blake Sheppard, 21, was charged on an arrest warrant.

Laquanna Preniece Cooper, 31, was charged with criminal mischief.

Sept. 21

Eddie Lee Glover Jr., 56, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree theft of property and three counts of failure to appear.

Quintoria La’Porche Williams, 27, was charged with larceny.

Martaddius Quandarrell Bailey, 34, was charged with contempt of court.

Incidents

Sept. 18

Driving while driver’s license revoked was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Domestic violence was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A fire investigation was conducted on County Road 2303.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Northridge Circle.

An animal complaint was reported on Woodland Circle

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 19

Disorderly conduct was reported on John H. Witherington Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Folmar Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elba Highway.

A domestic incident was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Third-degree burglary was reported on County Road 7755.

Sept. 20

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment and a domestic dispute was reported on US Highway 29.

Criminal mischief was reported on County Road 7714.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Elm Street.

Menacing was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

A domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Second-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card on was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 21

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Watkins Court.

Harassment on Lake Avenue

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault was reported on Gibbs Street.

A juvenile complaint was reported on South Knox Street.

First degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Harassment was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

A vehicle was searched on South Brundidge Street.

A vehicle was searched on South Three Notch.

A vehicle was searched on South Brundidge Street.

A vehicle was searched at Southland Village.

Contempt of court was reported on South Brundidge Street

A vehicle was searched on Henderson Highway.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Rose Circle.