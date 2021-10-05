Police Reports

Arrests

Sept. 16

Robert Snell, 41, was charged with forgery.

Sidney David Maddox, 51, was charged with two counts of harassment.

Donnie Gosha Hilliard Jr., Age, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.

Michelle Lynn Myers, 30, was charged with tampering with an ignition interlock device.

Matthew Wilson Vaughn, 40, was charged with driving under the influence.

Jason Terrell Tellis, 39, was charged on a bench warrant.

Sept. 17

Dennie Lee Perkins, 53, was charged with firearms license required.

A minor was charged with domestic violence.

Incidents

Sept. 12

Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 13

Driving under the influence was reported on Dr. L.C. McMillian Avenue.

A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A towed vehicle was reported on Dozier Drive.

Sept. 14

Domestic violence was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

Theft of lost property on was reported on North Three Notch Street

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unauthorized use of an automobile was reported on Jones Street.

Domestic violence was reported on North Three Notch Street.

An alias warrant was served on County Road 5516.

Domestic violence and assault was reported on Wysteria Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on Aster Avenue.

Theft of an article from an automobile was reported on Pike Street.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in possession of tobacco was reported on County Road 1101.

Second-degree possession of marijuana and a served alias warrant was reported on Elba Highway.

Unauthorized use of automobile was reported on Falcon Drive.

Menacing was reported on Wisteria Drive.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Park Street.

Sept. 15

First-degree theft of property was reported on Union Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lashae Lane.

Giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

Harassment was reported on Scouting Circle.

Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked on Pilley’s Crossing.

Public intoxication was reported on Park Street.

Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Four failure to appear warrants were served and violation of an ignition interlock device were reported on Emma Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment and resisting arrest were reported on Elm Street.

Counterfeiting was reported on South Three Notch Street.

A juvenile complaint was reported on on Aster Avenue.

Failure to pay for gasoline was reported on South Three Notch Street.

Driving under the influence was reported on Henderson Highway.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elba Highway.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 16

Found property was reported on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported at Southland Village.

Suspicious circumstances were reported at Level Line Apartments.

Harassment was reported on Sanders Road.

Found property was reported on Gardner Basset Road.

A domestic dispute was reported on Hanchey Street.

Harassment was reported on Lightfoot Drive.

Domestic violence was reported on Tate Street.

Domestic violence on Ashley Avenue.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Brundidge Boulevard.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Ashley Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A towed vehicle was reported on North Three Notch Street.