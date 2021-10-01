Dadeville shuts out Goshen

The Goshen Eagles fell to Dadeville 60-0 on Friday night in Goshen.

The loss drops the Eagles to 0-7 on the year.

The Eagles allowed 53 first half points, 34 in the first quarter. The Eagles allowed seven more points in the third quarter before keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles were held to 12 total yards on Friday, 25 of which came through the air. Samuel Adams completed 5-of-6 passes for 24 yards. Tyler McLendon completed 3-of-4 passes.

McLendon led the Eagles in rushing with 11 yards on two carries.

Szemerick Andrews had three catches for 16 yards. McLendon caught one pass for nine yards.

Defensively, Kadavion Bristow led the way with four total tackles and three solo tackles.

The Eagles will be back in action next week when they travel to take on Pike County.