2 women arrested for child porn

Two Brundidge women have been charged with human trafficking and the production of child pornography.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said a BPD officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Pike County Road 4409 to investigate a disturbance. James said when the officer arrived, he observed a young girl walking around across the street from the location of the disturbance call.

James said the officer talked with the owner of the home where the disturbance was reported and the owner denied knowing the girl.

James said the officer made contact with the girl and she appeared to be in an altered state of mind. James said the officer transported the girl to the Brundidge Police station and medical assistance was called.

James said the girl was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment. Investigators from the BPD Criminal Investigations Division learned the girl had been reported as a missing 14-year-old from another county, James said. He said investigators also learned the girl had tested positive for illegal drugs.

James said further investigation by the unit determined there was probable cause the girl was a victim of sex trafficking and child pornography.

After further investigation, James said officers were able to obtain warrants for Shawnterra Christian, 33, of Brundidge and Johnette Reed, 27, of Brundidge. James said Christian was charged with first-degree human trafficking, production of lewd material portraying a minor, giving illicit narcotics to a minor, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. James said Reed was charged with first-degree human-trafficking and production of lewd material portraying a minor.

James said the child was currently recovering with her family.

James said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending. James said anyone with information regarding this case or any case involving human trafficking are encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-88-373-7888, Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or the Brundidge Police Department at 911 or 334-735-3333.

James said the BPD would like to thank the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama 12th Judicial Circuit, Pike County Department of Human Resources, Troy Regional Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Birmingham, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Phoenix City Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s office for their assistance.