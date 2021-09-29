Eagles travel to take on the Dadeville Tigers

The Goshen Eagles hit the road to take on the Dadeville Tigers on Friday night in Dadeville.

The Eagles are looking to earn their first win of the season when they go up against a Tiger team that is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in region play.

The Eagles are coming off a 48-6 loss to rival Luverne last Friday night. The Eagles offense is looking to get on track after scoring 14 points this season.

The Tigers are coming off a 15-12 win over LaFayette last week. They are enjoying a three-game winning streak, picking up wins against LaFayette, Childersburg and Pike County. The Tigers are averaging 29 points per game this season and our outscoring their opponents 148-96 this season. 65 of the 96 points allowed by Dadeville came in a 65-7 loss to Catholic.

This will be just the second meeting between the Tigers and Goshen. The Tigers defeated the Eagles last season 53-0.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.