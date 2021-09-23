September 23, 2021

Bulldogs travel to Ozark

By Mike Hensley

Published 5:30 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Pike County Bulldogs step out of region play to take on the 5A Carroll Eagles on Friday night.

The Bulldogs look to shake off their 0-3 start and pick up their first win of the season against the 2-2 Eagles.

The Bulldogs were on the doorstep of a comeback win in their season opener against Beulah two weeks ago. Since then, the Bulldogs have fallen against two of the better teams in Region 4 against Dadeville and Trinity.

The Eagles are coming off a 31-7 win over Headland at home. The Eagles have won two row, defeating Rehobeth the week prior. They started the year 0-2 with losses to Eufaula and Pike Road.

The Bulldogs have been outscored 112-18 so far this season. The Eagles offense is averaging 18 points per game, while their defense is allowing 24 points per game.

The Bulldogs, unofficially, are 2-11 all-time against the Eagles. Carroll won last year due to forfeit.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

