September 21, 2021

  • 86°

Patriots defeat Fort Dale

By Mike Hensley

Published 9:48 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots defeated the Fort Dale Eagles in four sets on Monday night in Troy.

The Patriots won by scores of 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.

Mikalah Griffin finished with six aces, nine kills and one block. Mari Grace Brooks had five aces, six kills and one block. Emma Baker had six kills, while Addie Renfroe had 12 assists.

Emma Baker had 10 assists. Emily Bryan finished her match with four kills, two aces and one block.

