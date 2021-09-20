Eagles pick up area win over Opp

The Goshen Lady Eagles volleyball team picked up a key area win over Opp on Monday night.

The Eagles defeated the Bobcats by scores of 25-20, 25-14 and 28-26.

Tori Keller finished with four aces, 20 assists, two kills and nine digs.

Kaci Wilkes finished with three aces, nine kills, three blocks and nine digs. Ella Tatum had two aces, seven kills and seven digs.

Emily Hussey had one ace and 12 digs.

The Lady Eagles played five matches in a tournament hosted by Enterprise High School on Saturday.

The Eagles finished the tournament 1-4 with their lone winning coming against Charles Henderson, 16-25, 25-12 and 15-10.

The Eagles lost in two sets to Houston Academy (11-25, 13-25). They also lost to Dothan (25-22, 16-25, 5-15), G.W. Long (10-25, 11_25) and Ashford (22-25, 23-25).

Tori Keller finished the day with eight aces, 44 assists, five kills and 13 digs. Ella Tatum had two aces, 15 kills and 19 digs. Kaci Wilkes had two aces, 22 kills and 27 digs. Emily Hussey finished with two aces and 42 digs and Paitin Riley finished the day with seven kills and three blocks.

The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Pike County.