Goshen falls to Reeltown

The Goshen Eagles fell to the Reeltown Rebels 42-0 on Friday night in Reeltown.

All 42 of The Rebels’ points came in the opening quarter on Friday night.

The Eagles, with the loss, drop to 0-5 on the season.

The Eagles were outgained 361 to 36. The Rebels scored on all six of their first quarter drives.

The Eagles finished with 49 passing yards to go along with -13 yards in the run game.

Quarterback Peyton Stamey completed one of this passes for 49 yards.

Tyler McLendon was 0-3 and Andrew Galloway was 0-1 throwing the football.

McLendon hauled in Stamey’s one completion for 49 yards.

McLendon, Stamey and Galloway all ran the ball for the Trojans.

Defensively, Szemerick Andrews finished with nine tackles. Galloway and Jacob Saupe each had five.

The Eagles will stay on the road next Friday night when they travel to take on the Luverne Tigers in a non-region game.