Trojans look to put together a complete game against Andalusia

The Charles Henderson Trojans enter their fourth contest of the year still searching to put a complete game together.

The Trojans hope it comes Friday night when they travel to Andalusia to take on the Bulldogs.

The Trojans enter the contest 0-3 on the season, coming off a loss to Early County last Friday night.

“We have had a tough, physical week this week,” head coach Quinn Hambrite said. “We challenged the guys and charged them to be mentally tough. We took them through a lot of sudden changes to our practice. They responded pretty well. We are looking forward to seeing what we are going to do tomorrow night.”

The Trojans are in a difficult stretch of their schedule. After opening up against Catholic-Montgomery, the Trojans played Greenville and Early County.

Despite the challenging schedule, Hambrite and the Trojans have learned a lot about themselves.

“It’s been challenging,” Hambrite said. “All we have to do is play four quarters. That’s one thing we haven’t done yet this year. Once we put all the pieces together and once the kids realize that (there) actually a pretty good athlete and listen to coach, we’ll be fine. The stretch has taught us who we were. These next few games, hopefully we can show people who we are. I want to see them compete and do it for four quarters.”

This week the Trojans will receive another daunting task when they travel to take on Andalusia. The Bulldogs enter the contest 2-2 on the season. They are coming off a 28-14 loss to top ranked Pike Road last week.

The Bulldogs are averaging 20 points per game, while their defense has allowed 20.5 points per game.

“They are going to run the football,” Hambrite said. “They’re big, they’re physical. With the week we have had this week I think the guys will step up to the challenge. They are going to try and do play action against us and throw some deep balls to try and back us up a little bit. Defensively, they like to disguise their coverage a little bit. They will go into an even front and an odd front. They try to mix things up to confuse the offensive line.”

The Trojans fell to Andalusia last season, 45-12. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Andalusia.