Patriots knock off CCA, Goshen falls to Highland Home

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots and Goshen Lady Eagles volleyball teams were in action on Tuesday night.

The Patriots took on Crenshaw Christian Academy and the Eagles played the Flying Squadron of Highland Home.

The Patiots swept the Cougars by scores of 26-24, 25-19, 20-25 and 25-23.

The Patriots improve to 8-4 with the win. Allie Rushing finished with seven aces and four assists, Mikalah Griffin had five aces and nine kills, Emily Bryan had six aces and three kills, Emma Baker finished with four kills and Addie Renfroe had 15 assists.

It took five matches for the Squadron to knock of the Lady Eagles on Friday night. The Eagles fell by scores of 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 12-25 and 12-15.

The Eagles drop to 3-7 with the loss.

Tori Keller finished with three aces, five kills and 16 assits, Kaci Wilkes had three aces, nine kills and three digs, Mikala Mallard had seven kills and two blocks and Emily Hussey had one kill and 17 digs.

The Eagles return to action on Thursday to take on Luverne in Goshen.