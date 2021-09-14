Police and Incident Reports from (8/30-9/3)

Arrests

Aug. 30

Eugene Dequaris Ramon Smiley, 29, was charged on a domestic call.

Rodney Curtis Davenport, 54, was charged with contempt of court.

Robert Glenn Lee, 50, was charged on two capias warrants.

Dezarae Lashay Wiggins, 31, was charged on an alias warrant.

Aug. 31

Jamarius Kevante Mcintyre, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an alias warrant.

Summer Diannah Siler, 31, was charged on an alias warrant.

Anquanette Fashea Knox, 32, was charged on a capias warrant.

Cody David Miller, 35, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 1

No arrests reported.

Sept. 2

No arrests reported.

Sept. 3

Latisha Monique Lamon Williams, 45, was charged on an arrest warrant.

Etan Tyree Smith, 23, was charged with driving under the influence.

Brecola Lovett Stokley, 30, was charged on an alias warrant.

Jessica Hall Pearison, 27, was charged on an alias warrant.

Samual Michael Binnicker, 29, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and on 11 alias warrants.

Kendall Lewis Thomas, 50, was charged on a capias warrant.

Incidents

Aug. 28

Third-degree criminal mischief and obstructing government operations were reported on Sherwood Avenue.

Harassment was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Harassment was reported on East Madison Street.

Harassment was reported on Falcon Drive.

First-degree criminal trespass and menacing were reported on West Pike Street.

Shoplifting and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was towed on Montgomery Street.

Harassing communications were reported on Rose Circle.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Watkins Court.

Domestic violence was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

A domestic dispute was reported on Academy Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on County Road 7708.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Minor in possession of alcohol was reported on Love Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Blackmon Street.

Aug. 29

Failure to appear, second-degree possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence was reported at Southland Village.

Damage to property was reported on Hudson Street.

Property damage was reported on West Madison Street.

Attempting to elude a police officer, obstructing government operations and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

An alias warrant was served on Pike County Lake Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported at Line Level Apartments.

Theft was reported in the District of Dozier.

Shoplifting and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Failure to appear was reported on Sandy Lane.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Wilson Drive.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sandy Lane.

Harassment was reported on Cowart Circle.

Four alias warrants were served on Alabama Highway 87.

Damage to property was reported on Hudson Street.

Contempt of court was reported on Elm Street.

Aug. 30

A capias warrant was issued on Elm Street.

An alias warrant was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A death investigation was conducted on Elba Highway.

A domestic dispute was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Academy Street

Driving while license revoked and switch tag was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 31

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elm Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on Gibbs Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Academy Street.

Fourth-degree theft of lost property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

An alias warrant was served on West Church Street.

An alias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was served on West Church Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Elba Highway.

A domestic dispute was reported on Butter and Egg Road.

A domestic dispute was reported on Troy Plaza Loop.

Giving false identification to law enforcement officer, switched tag and driving while driver’s license suspended was reported on Jones Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment was reported on N three Notch Street.

Sept. 1

No incidents reported.

Sept. 2

No incidents reported.

Sept. 3

A domestic dispute was reported on Park Street.

First-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft of article from auto was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree robbery was reported on Jane Road.

Miscellaneous theft was reported on East Moulton Court.

Damage to property was reported on Martin Luther King Drive.

Third-degree burglary was reported on Aster Avenue.

An alias warrant was served on Elm Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Owl Drive.

A lost firearm was reported on Industrial Boulevard.

A juvenile complaint was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on State Avenue.

Theft was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Display of invalid insurance was reported on Elm Street.

Menacing was reported on University Avenue.