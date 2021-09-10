Goshen hosts Childersburg

The Goshen Eagles come into tonight’s game looking for their first win when they take on Childersburg at Eagle Stadium in Eagles Stadium.

“We have had a good week of practice; probably the best since we started fall camp,” head coach Don Moore said. “Our guys seem to be focused and excited about being at home playing Childersburg. They have some talent. They are fast and have some big guys up front. I expect it to be a good matchup. We are both 0-2 so one team is going to get their first win of the season.”

The Eagles come into the contest with a 0-3 record with losses against Ariton and Trinity. They were forced to forfeit their opener against Holtville due to COVID-19.

The Eagles are not only looking for their first win this season, but they are looking to score the first time as well. The Eagles fell to Ariton 49-0 two weeks again and they fell to Trinity last week 56-0.

“We are a young ball team right now,” Moore said. “Our guys are learning every day. Every day when we are out here together, we are taking strides. They are still excited about learning and they are still excited about going out and competing.”

The Tigers make the two hour and 15 minute drive to take on the Eagles. They too are looking for their first win of the season after they fell to Reeltown last week, 22-21. They opened their season with a 40-0 loss to B.B. Comer.

This is Goshen’s second meeting with the Tigers. Childersburg defeated the Eagles in 2020, 53-12.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.