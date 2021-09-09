Bulldogs travel to take on region foe Dadeville

The Pike County Bulldogs hit the road to take on region foe Dadeville on Friday night for their second region game of the season.

The Bulldogs had the ball with under a minute to go trailing by two points in last week’s game against Beulah. A late sack ended the Pike County’s comeback attempt and the Bulldogs fell to 0-1 on the season. Pike County aims to pick up their first win on Friday when they travel to take on the Tigers.

Dadeville comes into Friday night’s game with a 1-1 record. They pulled to 1-1 on the season last week with a 65-7 loss to Montgomery Catholic. The Tigers won their season opener against Elmore County, 47-7.

Unofficially, the two teams have met five times. Pike County hold a slim 3-2 lead in the series. Pike County gained the series lead last year when they defeated the Tigers 60-14.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Dadeville.