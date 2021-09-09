Brundidge man arrested for catalytic converter theft

A Brundidge man is behind bars for stealing a catalytic converter.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said there has been a rash of stolen catalytic converters in Brundidge and the surrounding area over the past two months.

James said Terrell Wheeler, 42, of Brundidge, was observed stealing a catalytic converter from a car on Aug. 2. James said BPD lead investigator Sam Green and officer Joseph Blaylock spent three weeks investigating the thefts and arrested Wheeler for one count of theft on Tuesday.

James said the investigation is continuing and there may be additional charges.

“We really want to get the word out that we’re going to be cracking down on all criminal activity,” James said.