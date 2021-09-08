Patriots travel to Auburn to take on Lee-Scott Academy

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots play in consecutive weeks for the first time this season when they travel to Auburn to take on Lee-Scott Academy.

After playing in a jamboree game against Escambia Academy in late August, the Patriots had their opener canceled due to COVID concerns within the Crenshaw Christian program. They opened their season last week with a convincing 63-0 win over Hooper Academy in Hope Hull.

“We went back to work and cleaned up a lot of things,” head coach Mario White said. “We were a week removed from being shutdown and we just stayed the course.”

The Patriots had six different players score a touchdown last Friday night. Newcomer Zakevian Pennington had three touchdowns and 89 yards of rushing on just six carries.

“I thought we utilized everyone well,” White said. “I thought everyone came ready to play.”

This week the Patriots remain on the road to take on Lee-Scott.

“We came back to work on Sunday,” White said. “We watched film and conditioned. On Monday we had an early practice because we didn’t have school. Yesterday (Tuesday) was really physical and today (Wednesday) we were really physical.”

The Warriors are coming off a 23-22 win over Glenwood last Friday night and are now 1-0 in region play. With the Warriors picking up a win over the Gators last week, Friday’s game could give either team an early leg up in the race for the region championship.

“This is a huge region game,” White said. “Lee-Scott gave us problems last year up front with some of the things they did. Coach (James) Daniel is a great coach. They have are a good tackling team. They run their system offensively well. We have to be prepared.”

The Patriots had some players with bumps and bruises last week, but White believes his team is now healthier than they have been all season long.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.