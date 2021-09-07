Thursday night game kicks off busy week

This week’s local high school football schedule kicks off on Thursday night when Charles Henderson hosts Early County out of Georgia at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In addition to the Trojans taking on Early County, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots visit Lee-Scott, Pike County travels to play Daleville, Goshen hosts Childersburg and Zion Chapel hosts Elba.

The Trojans have gotten off to a 0-2 start after falling to Greenville in the region opener last Friday night. The Trojans are averaging five points in their first two games this season, while their defense has allowed a total of 75 points over the last two weeks.

Early County is coming off a 26-21 loss to Pelham last week. Their win came against Seminole County in week one.

The defending AISA state champion Patriots picked up their second win of the season last Friday night when they traveled to Hope Hull and defeated the Colts 63-0.

The Warriors are coming off a 23-22 win over Glenwood last week. The Patriots won their meeting against the Warriors last season 56-0.

The Pike County Bulldogs had the ball with under a minute looking to for a late win last week. A late sack ended the Bulldogs’ chances and they come into this week looking for their first win at 0-2.

This will be the second game of the season for the Bulldogs. They will be taking on a Tigers team that is 1-1 on the season. They are coming off a 65-7 loss against Montgomery Catholic last week. They defeated Elmore County the week before.

The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 60-14 in 2020.

The Goshen Eagles are coming off a 56-0 loss to Trinity last week. They are looking to score their first points of the young season.

Childersburg is coming in also looking for their first win. They are coming off a 22-21 loss to Reeltown last week. They fell to B.B. Comer in the opener, 40-0. Goshen fell to the Tigers last season 53-12.

The Rebels went into halftime trailing Abbeville 18-12 last week before ultimately falling 48-18. They return home to take on Elba this Friday night.

Elba is 2-1 this season and is coming off a 35-16 loss to G.W. Long last Friday night.

All kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

