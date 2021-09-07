Charles L. Adams, of Troy, Alabama passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was 80 years old.

Charles was married to Mary Agnes Adams for 58 years and together they raised four children; Jon E. Adams (Michelle), Charles David Adams (Melanie), Dana A. Thrash (David), and Sam T. Adams (Michelle). His grandchildren are Taylor A. Sanders (Peyton), Graceson Adams, Macy Claire Adams, Adaline Ruth Adams, Landon Thrash, Connor Thrash, Charlotte Adams, Florence Adams, and Thomas Lyons Adams. His great-grandchild is Mary-Peyton Sanders. He also leaves behind his brothers, Myers P. Adams (Alicia) and S. Wendell Adams (Alan), and several nieces and nephews. Past and present Adams Glass employees have been like family members, especially Linda Fenn who has been part of the family for over 40 years.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam C. Adams and Ruth L. Adams.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Brundidge on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be Alan Helms, Glen Helms, Peyton Sanders, Landon Thrash, Connor Thrash, and Juan Pablo Granados.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Troy Arts Council-Jean Lake Memorial Art Scholarship or to Hospice Compassus (PO Box 965, Troy, AL 36081).

To sign the online guest register please visit our website at dillardfh.com.