A.B. Stephens, Jr., age 74, of Shellhorn, left to be with the Lord on September 1, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1947 in Troy, AL. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 am at the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery in Shellhorn with Pastor G. Malone Chandler officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. A viewing will be held at the graveside from 10:30 until 11:00 prior to the service.

He is survived by his daughter: Tracey Leigh Ostereich; son: Kenneth Junior Stephens; grandchildren: Lily Margaret Stephens, Annie Victoria Stephens, Gabriel Clayton Stephens; brothers: Doug Stephens (Sara), Mike Stephens (Patricia); sisters: Patricia S. White (Gene), Bonnie S. Griffin, Wanda S. Adams (Jim), Peggy S. Nonnenman (Patrick); and sister-in-law: Peggy Lauderdale Stephens.

He is preceded in death by his parents: A.B. Stephens, Sr. and Margaret Cordell Stephens; brothers: Charles Kenneth Stephens, Wayne Stephens, Tommy Stephens; sister: Shirley Jean Branton (Chalker); nephew: Jeffrey Wayne “Snoots” Stephens; and brother-in-law: Joseph Michael Griffin.

A.B., known to his family and friends as “Junior”, was known and loved by many. Many of these would tell us he often spoke of his Lord. He loved his family, sports, and was an avid Alabama football fan.

The family would like to thank all the many, many who gave gifts, time, effort, and encouragement to him throughout his lifetime. He will be missed.

Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews: Ronnie Minor, Steven Adams, Chip Faircloth, Matt Stephens, Johnnie Stephens, and Todd Stephens. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bunkie Little, Jake Little, Buster Little, and Rayford Jordan.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery Trust Fund: 587 County Road 1126, Troy, AL 36079.