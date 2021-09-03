Patriots defeat Hooper Academy

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots traveled to Hope Hull for their first road challenge of the 2021 season.

The Patriots scored early and never looked back in a 63-0 win over the Colts, securing their first region win of the season.

49 of their 63 points came in the opening half, 28 of which came in the opening 12 minutes.

Six different Patriots scored a touchdown in the lopsided win. Zakevin Pennington led the way with three touchdowns, while Ian Foster added two. Quarterback Cason Eubanks added a touchdown, as did Aaron Greenwood, Robert Williams and Braylin Jackson.

The Patriots finished with 447 yards, 389 of which came on the ground.

Jackson led the way in rushing with 88 yards, all of which came on one carry.

Eubanks completed 3-of-8 passes for 58 yards and had one touchdown. Foster caught two passes for 32 yards.

Jackson led the Patriot defense with seven tackles. Keith Williams added five tackles.

The Patriots will be back in action next week. They will put their 1-0 region record on the line when they travel to take on region foe Lee-Scott Academy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.