Goshen falls to Trinity in home opener

By Mike Hensley

The Goshen Eagles hosted their home opener and region opener on Friday night against the Trinity Wildcats.

The Eagles fell to Trinity, 56-0 to fall to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.

The Eagles fell behind 35-0 after one quarter of play and went into the locker room at halftime trailing 49-0.

Goshen quarterback Peyton Stamey completed 2-of-7 passes for 32 yards on Friday.

Szemerick Andrews led the rushing attack of the Eagles with 37 yards on eight carries. He had a 17-yard rush, the biggest run for the Eagles on the night.

Andrew Galloway had two catches for a total of 32 yards.

Andrews led the Eagle defense with eight tackles, while Kadavion Bristow had seven.

The Eagles will Childersburg next Friday night in Goshen.

